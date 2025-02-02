Italian leader Giorgia Maloni has come under fire after judges once again rejected her plan to take in up to 3,000 asylum seekers each month in Albania.

Why are people in Italy demanding Meloni's resignation?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that a coast guard ship is returning 43 African and South Asian migrants from a detention center in the Albanian city of Gjader to the Italian port of Bari.

What is important to understand is that this is happening by order of the Rome Court of Appeal.

On January 31, the court ruled that these individuals, whose asylum applications were rejected, cannot be held abroad.

The leader of the left-wing Democratic Party, Ellie Schlein, made a statement on this matter.

"Georgia Maloney should resign. The centers in Albania are not working and will not work. They are a resounding failure," she stressed, complaining that the project already costs about 1 billion euros. Share

According to politician Riccardo Magi, the court's decision indicates that detention centers in Albania operate in conditions of complete illegality.

He also added that this is "a tombstone for the Maloney government's migration policy."

Meloni challenged Putin

The Italian leader recently warned the international community that Russia poses a greater threat to the security of the European Union than previously thought.

Despite this, according to Meloni, Brussels will not give dictator Vladimir Putin the opportunity to undermine the bloc.

We must understand that the threat (from Russia — ed.) is much broader than we imagine. George Maloney Prime Minister of Italy

She also warned that the threat to the European Union's security from Russia or other countries will not go away after the end of the war in Ukraine.

According to her, the current discussion is about European democracy, influence on public opinion, as well as what is happening in Africa: about raw materials, about the instrumentalization of migration.