A Russian is suspected of murdering Ukrainians in Germany

In the German city of Murnau, in front of a shopping center, a fatal incident occurred, as a result of which two Ukrainian citizens died. This is reported by the Bavarian police.

The police received a report about two men with serious injuries in Murnal on April 27, around 5:20 p.m.

By the time the medics arrived, one man had already died. The second, who was also seriously injured, died in the hospital shortly after.

Later, it was found out that they were talking about 23-year-old and 36-year-old citizens of Ukraine who lived in the neighboring district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Thanks to prompt investigative actions, a 57-year-old suspect, a citizen of Russia, was detained near the scene of the murder, and the man was found at his home.

The criminal police under the leadership of the Munich prosecutor's office are investigating the event as a double murder. The prosecutor's office is asking the court to choose arrest as a preventive measure, the issue will be considered on April 28, the message says.

Currently, the German police is doing everything possible to establish the general circumstances of the event and possible motives. There is also an active search for witnesses who can provide any useful information.

Citizens of Ukraine were killed in Germany before

It is worth paying attention to the fact that this is not the first time that Ukrainians who fled abroad from the Russian war have died on the territory of Germany.

Thus, in February, it became known in Germany about the death of a 17-year-old basketball player from Ukraine, Volodymyr Yermakov, after an attack by a group of young people.

In addition, another victim of the same attack - 18-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko - later died in the hospital.

On March 7, the body of a 27-year-old woman was found at the dam of the Rhine River near Hockenheim. At first, the police could not establish the identity of the deceased.