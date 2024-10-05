A ship with 20,000 tons of explosive cargo from Russia entered the English Channel

A cargo ship with 20,000 tons of explosive cargo from the Russian Federation is in the English Channel. Access to the dock has already been denied to him by several ports.

"Floating bomb" in the English Channel: what is known

The Maltese cargo ship MV Ruby, which is carrying 20,000 tonnes of the potentially explosive product ammonium nitrate, is currently floating in the English Channel after several ports refused it access to the dock. The reason was the damage it suffered during the transportation of an explosive cargo.

Suffering a series of damages, the ship causes concern of the authorities of various countries, as well as individual experts. It is known that a ship belonging to a Maltese company is carrying a Russian cargo of ammonium nitrate.

Departing from the Russian city of Kandalaksha on August 22, the ship ran into a strong storm and was forced to stop in a Norwegian port.

But, according to the Center for European Policy Analysis, the cargo ship was ordered to leave the port on September 4. Then he asked to dock in Lithuania, but the country refused. Share

Why ports refuse a ship with saltpeter

Although ammonium nitrate is regularly used as a fertilizer, it is also used in the production of explosives.

Ammonium nitrate is extremely explosive, especially when exposed to fire or pollution, the Center for European Policy Analysis emphasizes.

At the same time, Paul Pullen, a specialist in industrial risk management, mentioned the danger of this cargo.