A step towards creating a nuclear bomb — Iran has increased its reserves of enriched uranium

Iran has increased its stockpile of enriched uranium to almost the level needed to create a nuclear weapon.

Iran may soon create a nuclear bomb

This is stated in a confidential IAEA report.

The report says that as of May 17, Iran had accumulated 408.6 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium. This is an increase of 133.8 kilograms, or almost 50%, compared to the last IAEA report released in February.

Uranium enriched to 90% is used to make nuclear weapons.

The IAEA said the rapid accumulation of highly enriched uranium was of "serious concern." Share

At the same time, Iran claims that its nuclear program has exclusively "peaceful" purposes.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi previously warned that Tehran has enough uranium enriched to a level close to making "several" nuclear bombs.

According to US intelligence estimates, Iran has not yet begun a weapons program, but is "taking steps that improve its position to create a nuclear device if it decides to do so."