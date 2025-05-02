"Stop developing missiles and nuclear weapons!". Rubio harshly addresses Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Iran must stop enriching uranium and building long-range missiles. He also demands that Tehran allow US inspectors into its facilities.

Rubio demands Iran curtail nuclear program

Rubio made this statement after the fourth round of nuclear talks was postponed.

They must stop sponsoring terrorists, they must stop helping the Houthis (in Yemen), they must stop developing long-range missiles that have no purpose other than nuclear weapons, and they must stop enriching. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

At the same time, he stressed that Tehran should import enriched uranium for its nuclear energy program, rather than enriching it to any level.

If you have the ability to enrich uranium to 3.67%, it only takes a few weeks to get to 20%, then 60%, and then 80 and 90%, which you need to make weapons.

In addition, the politician believes that Iran will have to admit that the United States should be involved in inspections, when American inspectors demand access to all Iranian facilities — including military ones.

Rubio's comments highlight the major differences remaining in talks between the countries to resolve a long-running dispute over Iran's nuclear program, with the U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to bomb Iran if there is no deal.

At the same time, the Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they will not abandon uranium enrichment (this process can create material for a nuclear warhead) and their nuclear program.