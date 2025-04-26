A powerful explosion occurred in an Iranian port, hundreds of people were injured

A powerful explosion has occurred in the port of Rajai, near Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran. Initially, 281 people were reported injured, but later it was reported that 516 people were injured.

Explosion heard at Iranian port

The port is the main container shipping facility for the Islamic Republic. About 80 million tons of goods pass through the port annually.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been reported, but it occurred during the third round of talks between representatives of Iran and the United States in Oman regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

According to the AP, Iranian state television "specifically ruled out" any energy infrastructure as the cause of the explosion. Presumably, fuel exploded, and the port's operations were suspended. They say the explosion occurred in the chemical and sulfur zone of the port.

Mehrdad Hasanzadeh, one of the officials in charge of disaster relief, said the explosion occurred among the containers. State television reported that the explosion caused the collapse of a building, but gave no other details. It also said many of its buildings were severely damaged.

Industrial accidents occur in Iran, especially at older oil facilities where there is a shortage of parts due to international sanctions.