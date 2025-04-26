A powerful explosion occurred in an Iranian port, hundreds of people were injured

A powerful explosion has occurred in the port of Rajai, near Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran. Initially, 281 people were reported injured, but later it was reported that 516 people were injured.
Points of attention
- The port is the main container shipping facility for the Islamic Republic.
- More than 500 people are reported to have been injured in the explosion.
Explosion heard at Iranian port
The port is the main container shipping facility for the Islamic Republic. About 80 million tons of goods pass through the port annually.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been reported, but it occurred during the third round of talks between representatives of Iran and the United States in Oman regarding Tehran's nuclear program.
According to the AP, Iranian state television "specifically ruled out" any energy infrastructure as the cause of the explosion. Presumably, fuel exploded, and the port's operations were suspended. They say the explosion occurred in the chemical and sulfur zone of the port.
Industrial accidents occur in Iran, especially at older oil facilities where there is a shortage of parts due to international sanctions.
The port of Rajai is located approximately 1,050 kilometers southeast of Iran's capital Tehran, on the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.
