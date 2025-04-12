US and Iran hold first round of talks on nuclear deal

Iran and the United States have held the first phase of indirect talks. The parties discussed Iran's nuclear program and the possibility of lifting sanctions.
The US and Iran held indirect talks: what was agreed upon
Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that the first round of talks in Muscat took place in a "constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect."
According to the publication, the chief negotiators, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchita and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff, exchanged their governments' views on the Iranian nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions on the Islamic Republic through Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi.
As a result of the negotiations, the parties agreed to continue negotiations next week.
By the way, after returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump tried for some time to resume negotiations with Iran on the nuclear deal.
In particular, on March 7, 2025, President Trump sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning that Tehran had two options:
to reach an agreement on its nuclear program
face military consequences from the US.
The US president has set a two-month deadline for reaching a deal, threatening Iran with "bombings like they've never seen before."
In response, Khamenei said that Iran would not negotiate with "aggressive governments."
However, on March 28, Iran sent an official response to Trump's letter, signaling its readiness for negotiations.
