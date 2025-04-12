US and Iran hold first round of talks on nuclear deal
US and Iran hold first round of talks on nuclear deal

Iran
Source:  IRNA

Iran and the United States have held the first phase of indirect talks. The parties discussed Iran's nuclear program and the possibility of lifting sanctions.

Points of attention

  • Iran and the United States engage in the first phase of indirect talks in Muscat to discuss Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions.
  • The talks were held in a constructive atmosphere, based on mutual respect, with the parties agreeing to continue negotiations next week.
  • US President Donald Trump had previously threatened Iran with military consequences, prompting Iran to show readiness for negotiations.

The US and Iran held indirect talks: what was agreed upon

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that the first round of talks in Muscat took place in a "constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect."

According to the publication, the chief negotiators, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchita and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff, exchanged their governments' views on the Iranian nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions on the Islamic Republic through Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi.

As a result of the negotiations, the parties agreed to continue negotiations next week.

The ministry said that after more than two hours of indirect talks, Araqchi and Witkoff met and spoke in person for several minutes as they left the venue and in the presence of Al Busaidi.

By the way, after returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump tried for some time to resume negotiations with Iran on the nuclear deal.

In particular, on March 7, 2025, President Trump sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning that Tehran had two options:

  • to reach an agreement on its nuclear program

  • face military consequences from the US.

The US president has set a two-month deadline for reaching a deal, threatening Iran with "bombings like they've never seen before."

In response, Khamenei said that Iran would not negotiate with "aggressive governments."

However, on March 28, Iran sent an official response to Trump's letter, signaling its readiness for negotiations.

