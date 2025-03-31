Iran cynically threatens US with missile response amid Trump's statements
Category
World
Publication date

Iran cynically threatens US with missile response amid Trump's statements

Iran
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Iran's armed forces have prepared missiles for launch amid threats from United States President Donald Trump to bomb the country if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal.

Points of attention

  • Iran's armed forces have prepared missiles in response to Trump's threats of bombing if Tehran does not agree to a new nuclear deal.
  • Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran after Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, reimposed sanctions, and demanded a new agreement.
  • Iran has rejected Trump's offer for a new deal, prompting concerns of a potential military conflict between the two countries.

Iran threatens US with missile response

This is reported by Tehran Times.

It is noted that the prepared missiles are capable of hitting "positions linked to the US." A significant number of them are ready to be launched and are located in underground storage facilities, which, in turn, are scattered throughout Iran.

In 2015, Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany signed a deal that limited Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. During his first term, Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, leading to an escalation in relations between the countries.

Now in his second term, Trump wants a new nuclear deal with Iran. According to media reports, the Republican recently wrote to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei demanding a deal within two months. The latter, in turn, rejected Washington's offer.

During a recent interview, Trump began threatening Iran with bombings if Tehran does not conclude a nuclear deal with the United States.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iran publicly humiliated Putin and Trump
Iran has issued a new challenge to the US and Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Axis of Evil: Russia, China, and Iran Plan Joint Military Exercises
Iran

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?