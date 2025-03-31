Iran cynically threatens US with missile response amid Trump's statements

Iran's armed forces have prepared missiles for launch amid threats from United States President Donald Trump to bomb the country if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal.
Iran's armed forces have prepared missiles in response to Trump's threats of bombing if Tehran does not agree to a new nuclear deal.
Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran after Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, reimposed sanctions, and demanded a new agreement.
Iran has rejected Trump's offer for a new deal, prompting concerns of a potential military conflict between the two countries.
Iran threatens US with missile response
This is reported by Tehran Times.
It is noted that the prepared missiles are capable of hitting "positions linked to the US." A significant number of them are ready to be launched and are located in underground storage facilities, which, in turn, are scattered throughout Iran.
In 2015, Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany signed a deal that limited Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. During his first term, Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, leading to an escalation in relations between the countries.
During a recent interview, Trump began threatening Iran with bombings if Tehran does not conclude a nuclear deal with the United States.
