Iran cynically threatens US with missile response amid Trump's statements

Iran's armed forces have prepared missiles for launch amid threats from United States President Donald Trump to bomb the country if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal.

Iran threatens US with missile response

This is reported by Tehran Times.

It is noted that the prepared missiles are capable of hitting "positions linked to the US." A significant number of them are ready to be launched and are located in underground storage facilities, which, in turn, are scattered throughout Iran.

In 2015, Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany signed a deal that limited Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. During his first term, Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, leading to an escalation in relations between the countries.

Now in his second term, Trump wants a new nuclear deal with Iran. According to media reports, the Republican recently wrote to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei demanding a deal within two months. The latter, in turn, rejected Washington's offer. Share

During a recent interview, Trump began threatening Iran with bombings if Tehran does not conclude a nuclear deal with the United States.