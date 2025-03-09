Axis of Evil: Russia, China, and Iran Plan Joint Military Exercises

The navies of Iran, Russia and China will hold military exercises off the coast of Iran next week to strengthen cooperation.
Points of attention
- Russia, China, and Iran are planning joint military exercises off the coast of Iran to strengthen cooperation and security in the region.
- Warships and vessels from the three countries will participate in the exercises to bolster multilateral cooperation.
- Other nations such as Azerbaijan, South Africa, and Qatar will also be observing the military drills, showcasing the international interest in the event.
Russia, China and Iran to hold joint military exercises
The Tasnim news agency says the exercises will begin on March 11 at the port of Chabahar, located in southeastern Iran on the Gulf of Oman, but does not specify how long they will last.
It is expected that warships and combat and auxiliary vessels of the navies of China and Russia, as well as warships of the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will participate in the exercises.
According to Tasnim, the exercises will take place “in the northern Indian Ocean” and aim to “strengthen security in the region and expand multilateral cooperation between participating countries.”
The Chinese Ministry of Defense announced on the social network WeChat that China would deploy a "destroyer and a support ship."
The Iranian army conducted exercises in the same area in February to "strengthen defense capabilities against any threat."
Earlier, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted surprise exercises near Taiwan involving 32 combat aircraft and several Navy ships.
