Axis of Evil: Russia, China, and Iran Plan Joint Military Exercises

The navies of Iran, Russia and China will hold military exercises off the coast of Iran next week to strengthen cooperation.

Russia, China and Iran to hold joint military exercises

The Tasnim news agency says the exercises will begin on March 11 at the port of Chabahar, located in southeastern Iran on the Gulf of Oman, but does not specify how long they will last.

It is expected that warships and combat and auxiliary vessels of the navies of China and Russia, as well as warships of the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will participate in the exercises.

According to Tasnim, the exercises will take place “in the northern Indian Ocean” and aim to “strengthen security in the region and expand multilateral cooperation between participating countries.”

Azerbaijan, South Africa, Oman, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka will attend as observers.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense announced on the social network WeChat that China would deploy a "destroyer and a support ship."

The Iranian army conducted exercises in the same area in February to "strengthen defense capabilities against any threat."

Earlier, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted surprise exercises near Taiwan involving 32 combat aircraft and several Navy ships.