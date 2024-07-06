Armenia, which is still part of the Russian-controlled CSTO organization, plans to conduct joint military exercises with the United States.

What is known about joint military exercises between Armenia and the USA

As part of preparations for participation in international peacekeeping missions, joint Armenian-American exercises Eagle Partner 2024 will be held in Armenia from July 15 to 24, the Ministry of Defense of the country noted. Share

It is emphasized that the military peacekeeping brigades of the Armed Forces of Armenia, the US ground forces in Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard will take part in the exercises.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the exercises include operations to stabilize relations between conflicting parties during peacekeeping missions.

The purpose of the exercises is to increase the level of coordination of units participating in international missions within peacekeeping operations, to share experience in the field of management and tactical communication, as well as to increase the combat capability of the Armenian unit.

Will Armenia leave the CSTO?

In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanich" talked about whether Armenia can withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

According to Felix Dzhanich, Armenia will be able to leave the CSTO.

Of course, Russia will try to change everything as much as possible so that this does not happen. Hardly, of course, but it will come out. As we can see from the current situation, Pashinyan spoke with these words and new news has also appeared regarding Belarus, - predicts "Dzhanich". Share

The fighter added that Armenia should prepare only for the fact that "it will be necessary to fight, fight, fight and fight". Do not get used to this nation.

The first is propaganda. Like, you won’t be able to do without us or threaten at some moments that you will pass through your territory there and somehow some part of the economy, somewhere, maybe they will participate in some councils there, they will constantly make sure that Armenia does not move forward anywhere, - he noted "Dzhanich". Share

The military man hopes that everyone with their heads and adequate will support, and "inadequate ones will leave here."