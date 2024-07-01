Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanych" urges Armenians for support and unity in struggle against Russia

How "Dzhanych" addressed the Armenians

The Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who are descendants of the Bagratuni kingdom, who have been directly involved in combat operations in the war against Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Our chevrons depict Ashot the Iron - the king of Armenia from the Bagratuni family, and the patron of the Armenian army.

You don't need to be afraid of what they say outside the front, how scary it is, how everything else is. I want to say it's scary, even for the military. I used to be scared, and my brothers and everyone were frightened. But we are writing history, that Ukrainian who is shown on TV, given medals, wrote history, and was an ordinary boy. Felix "Dzhanych" Nemesis Group fighter

According to him, it is vital to support each other.

You don't have to listen to what they say. Love your boys, support them, and who really feels the power - go and fight alongside such boys who write history and become legends, become heroes. Because being with such people is a thrill, you get such motivation, which is unreal, - said the fighter.

In addition, Felix "Dzhanych" wished all Armenians and Ukrainians good luck.

So that the war in our Armenia ends as soon as possible, everything fell into place, as it should be, and I thank my brothers who stand in defense of Ukraine, I am cordial to them, whom I know and whom I do not know, I have not yet met, glory to all, they are beautiful, - he added.

As the Nemesis Group fighter points out, he does communicate with many of them.

Felix "Dzhanych" says that Armenian volunteers go out to their community independently because they monitor the Nemesis Group's activities and successes.

The motivation of such soldiers is always the same — to defend their homeland, to defend Ukraine, and to stand up for the truth.