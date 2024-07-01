Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanych" urges Armenians for support and unity in struggle against Russia

Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanych" shared a powerful message to Armenians in an interview with Online. UA.
Points of attention
- Nemesis Group fighter Felix 'Dzhanich' addressed a powerful message to Armenians, calling for support and unity in the fight against Russia.
- The members of the Nemesis Group are descendants of the Bagratuni kingdom, which actively participated in the war of defence of Ukraine and showed a real motivation to defend their homeland.
- Felix 'Dzhanych' emphasises the importance of supporting each other, uniting in the fight, creating history, and becoming legends.
- Armenian volunteers who fight for Ukraine come to communicate with the Nemesis Group, motivated to defend their homeland and the truth.
- According to fighter Felix "Dzhanich", every country has its history, but it is important to unite and fight for justice.
How "Dzhanych" addressed the Armenians
The Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who are descendants of the Bagratuni kingdom, who have been directly involved in combat operations in the war against Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Our chevrons depict Ashot the Iron - the king of Armenia from the Bagratuni family, and the patron of the Armenian army.
According to him, it is vital to support each other.
In addition, Felix "Dzhanych" wished all Armenians and Ukrainians good luck.
"Dzhanych" revealed the motivation of Armenia volunteers fighting for Ukraine against Russia
As the Nemesis Group fighter points out, he does communicate with many of them.
Felix "Dzhanych" says that Armenian volunteers go out to their community independently because they monitor the Nemesis Group's activities and successes.
The motivation of such soldiers is always the same — to defend their homeland, to defend Ukraine, and to stand up for the truth.
Because, I will emphasize one point, as it turns out, during this war it became clear that each country has its own history, each has such a feeling, as if everyone lived in their own world, on their own globe, and had their own history, and no one else did not know. And then they dumped everyone on the same land, and that's it: "I have my own story, I don't have my own," explains Felix "Dzhanych".
