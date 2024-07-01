Russians actively joining volunteer corps due to Putin's actions, Nemesis Group fighter says
Dzhanych
In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanych" shared his opinion about conscious Russians who understand Putin's actions in Ukraine and Russia.

Points of attention

  • Russians, who are aware of Putin's actions in Ukraine and the Russian Federation, express a desire to join the volunteer corps as proof of their sense of history and truth.
  • A Nemesis Group fighter reveals the slave mentality in Russia that leads to a lack of freedom of thought and expression.
  • The soldiers from Armenia were motivated by a sense of their own history to fight against the Russian Federation. They wanted to defend their homeland, Ukraine, and stand for the truth.
  • Nemesis Group, as a community of Ukrainian Armenians, has been actively participating in the war against Russia since the first days of the full-scale war.
  • Nemesis Group's ideology is based on the heritage of the kingdom of Bagratuni and Ashot the Iron, which symbolises patriotism and devotion to Armenian roots.

RVC is aware of what is happening in Russia, "Dzhanych" says

There are (Russians who understand what Putin is doing in Ukraine and the Russian Federation — ed.). The first example I will give of the Russians is the [Russian] volunteer corps, RVC. At the beginning of the war, no one would have believed it, no one. Now everyone perfectly believes and, as we see, a fact is a fact. Here, people even show some desire to come here from there, and we see it in reality, we don't see it in words, as Russia says, in stories and everything else.

We believe in the facts; some people realise (in Russia—ed.). that they can't say it because every word spoken against the government is punished there.

Felix "Dzhanych"

Felix "Dzhanych"

Nemesis Group fighter

According to Janych, a slave mentality is cultivated in Russia.

And what is it, what does it lead to? Leads to slavery. You don't have an opinion, you have to do what you're told. At most, you can go to buy bread, save money, go for a walk with friends, but quietly, and if you say something, you will immediately go to "SMO".

"Dzhanych" revealed the motivation of Armenian volunteers fighting for Ukraine against Russia

As the Nemesis Group fighter points out, he does communicate with many of them.

Felix "Dzhanych" says that Armenian volunteers go out to their community on their own because they monitor the Nemesis Group's activities and successes.

The motivation of such soldiers is always the same — to defend their homeland, to defend Ukraine, and to stand up for the truth.

Because, I will emphasise one point, as it turns out, during this war it became clear that each country has its own history, each has such a feeling, as if everyone lived in their own world, on their own globe, and had their own history, and no one else did not know. And then they dumped everyone on the same land, and that's all: "I have my own story, I don't have my own."

Nemesis Group: what is known

The Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who are descendants of the Bagratuni kingdom, who have been directly involved in combat operations in the war against Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

The group's chevrons depict Ashot the Iron, the king of Armenia from the Bagratuni family and patron of the Armenian army.

