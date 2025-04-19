Downing of UIA plane. Iran sues Ukraine at the UN

Journalists drew attention to the fact that official Tehran filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against Ukraine and three other countries — Canada, Sweden, and Britain — over a decision adopted by the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) related to the shooting down of a UIA passenger plane 5 years ago.

Iran files lawsuit against Ukraine at UN court

Official Tehran, in its lawsuit, began to argue that the ICAO Council does not have the authority to make decisions in the case of the UIA plane crash.

According to Iranian authorities, its decision is legally invalid and has no effect.

It is also indicated that there is no evidence of the presence of British citizens on board flight PS752, therefore London has no right to participate in the proceedings in the ICAO Council.

In its lawsuit, Iran continues to assert that its military shot down flight PS752 "inadvertently and due to human error."

The Iranian military incorrectly identified and targeted the flight of two missiles without obtaining permission, which is contrary to mandatory military regulations, the statement said. Share

In addition, it is claimed that the Iranian military was in a period of heightened combat readiness — “in anticipation of a possible attack by US armed forces.”