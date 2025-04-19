Downing of UIA plane. Iran sues Ukraine at the UN

Journalists drew attention to the fact that official Tehran filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against Ukraine and three other countries — Canada, Sweden, and Britain — over a decision adopted by the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) related to the shooting down of a UIA passenger plane 5 years ago.
Points of attention
- Iran maintains that its military was on high combat readiness at the time of the incident, anticipating a potential attack by US armed forces, which led to the tragic downing of the passenger plane.
- The legal dispute between Iran and other nations involved in the UIA plane crash highlights the complexities and challenges surrounding accountability and justice in such incidents, with implications for international aviation regulations and military practices.
Iran files lawsuit against Ukraine at UN court
Official Tehran, in its lawsuit, began to argue that the ICAO Council does not have the authority to make decisions in the case of the UIA plane crash.
According to Iranian authorities, its decision is legally invalid and has no effect.
It is also indicated that there is no evidence of the presence of British citizens on board flight PS752, therefore London has no right to participate in the proceedings in the ICAO Council.
In its lawsuit, Iran continues to assert that its military shot down flight PS752 "inadvertently and due to human error."
In addition, it is claimed that the Iranian military was in a period of heightened combat readiness — “in anticipation of a possible attack by US armed forces.”
