"A surprise for me." Zelensky surprised by Trump's abrupt U-turn

According to the Ukrainian leader, he considers the loud and unexpected statement by US President Donald Trump that Ukraine can liberate all of its occupied territories, defeat Russia, and even "go further" to be a very positive signal.

Zelensky does not hide his surprise

American journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether he was surprised by such a sharp U-turn on Donald Trump's part.

A little bit. Yes. I mean, I'm confident in my people, in my military, and in the strength of the support of the United States, but the US president has been more positive about it and he's shown that he wants to support Ukraine until the very end. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, both Ukraine and the United States are determined to end this war as quickly as possible.

Zelensky also added: Trump finally realized that Putin will never defeat Ukraine, although he constantly says so.

According to the President of Ukraine, the sharp changes in Donald Trump's rhetoric are a very positive signal.