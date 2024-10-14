A wave of reports about mass landmines is spreading across Ukraine. What happened

On the afternoon of October 14, state institutions and educational institutions throughout Ukraine received massive reports of landmines.

Thus, the Kyiv Court of Appeal reported that they had received a notification about the building being mined.

The Kyiv Court of Appeals is forced to temporarily stop work so that law enforcement agencies can take the necessary actions. Currently, employees and visitors of the Kyiv Court of Appeal are being evacuated.

In addition, there was a call to detonate the building of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. The law enforcement officers have already arrived there and started checking the building.

At the same time, after 12:00 in Sumy, 10 different state institutions received a message about the demining of buildings.

Among the buildings that were probably mined: the Zarychnyi Court, the Department of Education and Science of the Sumy City Council, the service center on Bilopolskyi Shlach Street, and the Treasury building.

At the same time, Lviv also received reports of mining of educational institutions and a number of buildings. Several educational institutions are evacuating students due to reports of landmines

The publication LIGA.net writes that it also received a message about the demining of its office in Kyiv.

Explosives are being searched for in schools, city councils, the premises of the Supreme Council of Justice and other institutions. In particular, we know of cases in Kyiv, Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Zhytomyr Oblast, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and other cities.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, said that on October 14, the whole country witnessed attempts to destabilize due to fake reports about landmines of state institutions and local self-government bodies.

This is aimed at disrupting the operation of structures important for the country and sowing panic among the population. The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council was also at the center of events: a call came in about the building being mined.

According to him, the threats have not been confirmed, and all employees are safe.

On September 1, 2023, schools were fakely mined in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the police received a report about the bombing of all secondary schools, the Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

The Metropolitan Police received information about the bombing of all secondary schools located in Kyiv. Police officers work on their own, units of the State Emergency Service will be involved if necessary.

As for the evacuation of children and teachers from the premises, the decision will be made additionally by the administration of educational institutions and the police, the KMVA adds.