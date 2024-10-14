A wave of reports about mass landmines is spreading across Ukraine. What happened

On the afternoon of October 14, state institutions and educational institutions throughout Ukraine received massive reports of landmines.
Points of attention
- Multiple state institutions and educational facilities in various cities of Ukraine have been reported to be mined, causing widespread concerns and disruptions.
- Law enforcement agencies and explosive technicians are actively working to address the threat of landmines and ensure the safety of citizens, particularly children and employees of educational institutions.
- The incidents are believed to be aimed at destabilizing the country and creating panic among the population, prompting police and military structures to intensify efforts to counter such threats.
- Several cities, including Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia, have faced reports of landmines in key buildings, leading to evacuations and heightened security measures.
- The situation underscores the importance of swift and coordinated responses to security threats, emphasizing the need for vigilance and preparedness in the face of such deliberate attempts to disrupt societal functions.
A wave of reports about mass landmines is spreading across Ukraine
In a number of cities of Ukraine, it was reported that state institutions and educational institutions were mined. Explosive technicians and dog experts are working on the ground
Thus, the Kyiv Court of Appeal reported that they had received a notification about the building being mined.
In addition, there was a call to detonate the building of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. The law enforcement officers have already arrived there and started checking the building.
At the same time, after 12:00 in Sumy, 10 different state institutions received a message about the demining of buildings.
Among the buildings that were probably mined: the Zarychnyi Court, the Department of Education and Science of the Sumy City Council, the service center on Bilopolskyi Shlach Street, and the Treasury building.
At the same time, Lviv also received reports of mining of educational institutions and a number of buildings. Several educational institutions are evacuating students due to reports of landmines
Explosives are being searched for in schools, city councils, the premises of the Supreme Council of Justice and other institutions. In particular, we know of cases in Kyiv, Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Zhytomyr Oblast, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and other cities.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, said that on October 14, the whole country witnessed attempts to destabilize due to fake reports about landmines of state institutions and local self-government bodies.
This is aimed at disrupting the operation of structures important for the country and sowing panic among the population. The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council was also at the center of events: a call came in about the building being mined.
According to him, the threats have not been confirmed, and all employees are safe.
On September 1, 2023, schools were fakely mined in Kyiv
In Kyiv, the police received a report about the bombing of all secondary schools, the Kyiv City Military Administration reports.
As for the evacuation of children and teachers from the premises, the decision will be made additionally by the administration of educational institutions and the police, the KMVA adds.
The new academic year 2023/2024 in Ukraine began on September 1. According to the Ministry of Education, the forms of education in educational institutions are determined by regional military administrations on the ground, taking into account the security situation. Different forms of education are allowed: distance, mixed and face-to-face.