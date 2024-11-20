Currently, there are 800 residents left in Kurakhovo who do not want to evacuate despite the brutal shelling and destruction in the city due to the aggressive actions of the Russian army. By 2022, more than 18,000 residents lived here.

4% of the pre-war population remained in Kurakhovo

Almost 2,900 civilians remain in the Kurakhiv community. In particular, 800 in Kurakhovo itself.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

According to Filashkin, about 800 civilians remain in the city and have no desire to evacuate. They stocked up on food kits and medicines.

They are located in the basement. The enemy completely destroyed almost 70 percent of the city. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

It is also known that 750 people remain in Toretsk, and 304 in Chasovoy Yar. It is difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to these people.

He noted that currently 106 front-line settlements in the Donetsk region do not have electricity, gas, or water. The remaining territories of the region are ready for the heating season.

Kurakhove after the shelling of the Russian Federation

The situation at the front in the Kurakhovo area

The situation at the front in the Kurakhovo region of Donetsk region has recently become significantly more complicated.

Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko previously suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be forced to leave Kurakhove, but this will be the result of a significant depletion of the Russian army's forces. Share

At the same time, military expert and former SBU employee Ivan Stupak predicts that Kurakhov's capture by Russian troops may happen in the near future — before the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president, and possibly even earlier. According to the latest data, the city is already 50-60% surrounded.