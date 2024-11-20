Currently, there are 800 residents left in Kurakhovo who do not want to evacuate despite the brutal shelling and destruction in the city due to the aggressive actions of the Russian army. By 2022, more than 18,000 residents lived here.
4% of the pre-war population remained in Kurakhovo
Almost 2,900 civilians remain in the Kurakhiv community. In particular, 800 in Kurakhovo itself.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.
According to Filashkin, about 800 civilians remain in the city and have no desire to evacuate. They stocked up on food kits and medicines.
It is also known that 750 people remain in Toretsk, and 304 in Chasovoy Yar. It is difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to these people.
He noted that currently 106 front-line settlements in the Donetsk region do not have electricity, gas, or water. The remaining territories of the region are ready for the heating season.
The situation at the front in the Kurakhovo area
The situation at the front in the Kurakhovo region of Donetsk region has recently become significantly more complicated.
At the same time, military expert and former SBU employee Ivan Stupak predicts that Kurakhov's capture by Russian troops may happen in the near future — before the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president, and possibly even earlier. According to the latest data, the city is already 50-60% surrounded.
