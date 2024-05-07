AFU liquidated son of Russian general Lapin, Russian media reports

Kremlin-controlled Russian propaganda media and Telegram channels announce the alleged liquidation in Ukraine of the son of the general of the occupation army of the Russian Federation Alexandr Lapin, Colonel Denis Lapin.

What is known about the alleged death of General Lapin's son in Ukraine

It is noted that Colonel Denis Lapin, who led the operation to capture Sumy and Chernihiv in the spring of 2022, could have died as a result of a missile attack by the Ukrainian military from HIMARS.

Currently, there is no official confirmation of the death of a top officer of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

It is assumed that Lapin could have died on May 3 when Ukrainian military missiles from HIMARS hit one of the command posts of the Russian occupiers.

Colonel Denys Lapin was 38 years old at the time of his death.

Russian media speculates that the deceased could be the son of Russian Colonel-General Oleksandr Lapin.

Lapin led the offensive of the Russian Federation's occupation army on Kyiv in February 2022.

At the same time, his son was one of the leaders of the Russian army's operation to capture Sumy and Chernihiv.

Since October 2022, 60-year-old Lapin has served as commander of the Central Military District and was appointed chief of staff of the Russian Ground Forces in January 2023.

The general was repeatedly criticised by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former head of the "Wagner Group", for the failures in the war against Ukraine.

In addition, Lapin is the record holder for lost equipment. He lost a battalion-tactical group, i.e. more than 75 units of equipment, during the fording of the Siverskyi Donets River.

What is known about the liquidation of several top officers of the Russian occupation army?

According to the information of AFU officer and military blogger Anatolii Shtefan, the liquidation of a group of top officers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian military has been confirmed.