AFU posts footage of Russia's infantry platoon effective destruction before battle start

Soldiers from the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade destroyed an enemy platoon with drops from a drone even before the battle began.

What is known about the destruction of the occupiers near Novomykhailivka

The video shows how the drones of the 79th brigade, converted for airdrops, carry out airdrops on the remnants of enemy personnel.

The enemy tried to organise an assault on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, but the air reconnaissance unit quickly detected it.

The press service of the brigade notes that the enemy was defeated 2 hours before the start of the battle.

After being discovered, the artillery dealt a devastating blow to the enemy, and the remnants of the infantry began to seek shelter in the ditches from the shells.

Russian troops suffer heavy losses during daily assaults on the positions of the 79th Brigade in the Novomykhailivka area. Enemy infantry are mowed down by artillery, and those who manage to survive are taken by our drone operators and will not be able to escape from the heavenly punishment, said the fighters. Share

In the end, the copters of the 79th brigade began to carry out drops on the remains of the enemy, as a result of which he suffered losses in the number of 29 servicemen.

The destruction of the enemy platoon took place near the settlement of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

Units of the 79th Brigade repel many enemy assaults aimed at capturing the settlement of Novomykhailivka.

What is known about the general situation at the front

ISW analysts draw attention to the recent advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and southwest of Donetsk.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military is holding positions near Orlivka in the Avdiyiv direction.

On March 24, positional battles continued on the Kupiansk — Svatove — Kreminna line.

Hostilities occurred in Synkivka, near Terny and Yampolivka, and in Serebryansk Forestry and Bilogorivka.

In addition, analysts pay attention to the advance of the Russian army's occupying forces to the south of Bohdanivka, northwest of Bakhmut, and north of Klishchiivka.

According to the General Staff's information, AFU repelled enemy attacks near Rozdolivka, Vesele, Spirne, Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

In addition, geolocation footage indicates that the Russian army recently advanced west of Tonenko.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces are holding positions on the western outskirts of Orlivka, despite information about the advance of the occupiers to the west of this settlement.

At the same time, analysts note a slight advance of the occupiers to the south of Novomykhailivka.

Positional battles continue on the administrative border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Positional battles also continued in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to information from Ukrainian and Russian sources, fighting continued near Robotyne and Verbove.

At the same time, Russian media bloggers assured that the invaders had advanced up to two kilometers northwest of Verbove during the last few days.

According to Ukrainian officials, on March 24, Russian infantrymen unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces near Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region.