AFU prevented the Russian army from breaking through to Kurakhovo

Assault groups of the Russian army were unable to break through to Kurakhovo

This was stated on TV by the spokesman for the Khortytsia municipal district administration, Nazar Voloshyn.

High enemy activity remains in the Kurakhiv direction. There, the Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy assault actions. The urban development of Kurakhiv and the areas of Petropavlivka, Sontsivka, Stary Terni and Dachny suffered. Here, enemy assault groups attempted to break through our defenses. Nazar Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Khortytsia Municipal Administrative District

The spokesman assured that the occupiers were not successful, but continue to accumulate forces and means for further attacks. About 100 occupiers were killed and wounded in the past day.

Over the past day, the enemy tried to improve its tactical position, conducting offensive operations in the areas of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova in the Kupyansk direction, where 19 enemy attacks took place. Share

In addition, intense fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, where the enemy carried out 9 and 18 assault actions, respectively, over the past day. Also, enemy assault groups are trying to break through the defenses in the areas of Zeleny, Dachensky, Shevchenko, Novoelizavetivka and Novoolenivka in the Pokrovsky direction, where 30 assault actions were recorded.

In this direction (Pokrovsky direction — ed.), the enemy suffered losses over the past day — over 200 occupiers were recorded killed and over 200 more wounded. One infantry fighting vehicle, three pieces of automotive equipment were also destroyed, and several tanks were damaged.

According to him, in the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 35 assaults near the areas of Novodarivka, Rozlyv, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Storozhevo, and Velyka Novoselka. Currently, measures are underway to search, identify, and destroy the remnants of enemy assault groups that tried to penetrate the brigades' defenses.

Russian occupiers changed tactics near Kurakhove

Russian troops in the Kurakhiv direction have abandoned the tactics of frontal assaults, instead trying to cut off the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and deliberately destroying urban buildings.

Fighting continues in the urban areas of Toretsk, Kurakhovo, and Chasovoy Yar. The occupiers have abandoned the tactic of storming settlements head-on. They are trying to block transport arteries and cut off logistics from our defenders.

According to him, the occupiers are also deliberately destroying urban buildings with the help of "suicide bombers."