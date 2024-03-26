AFU shows a unique defence structure for saving military personnel's lives

The Ukrainian military has completed the construction of a fortification on one of the areas of the front. It withstands the impact of artillery shells with a diameter of up to 155 millimeters.

The Armed Forces showed a completed defence structure

This fortification will save the lives of our servicemen, because it can withstand the impact of projectiles with a diameter of up to 155 millimeters, says the post under the video. Share

Strengthening of defence structures in Ukraine

In March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the report received from the head of government regarding the pace of construction of new defence lines — it is about defence in three lanes 2,000 kilometres long.

As the command of the Armed Forces Support Forces said on March 21, engineering troops are building fortifications 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It was also recently reported that builders and engineers from Transcarpathia are building fortifications around the clock in the Zaporizhzhia region despite constant attacks by the occupiers. In addition, representatives of the authorities in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Odesa and Kharkiv regions also spoke about the construction of fortifications.