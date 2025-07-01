Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of June 30 and July 1, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 52 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 47 enemy targets were destroyed.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

The Russian army carried out another air attack from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

This time, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defenses have neutralized 47 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the north and east of the country. 14 were shot down by fire weapons, 33 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that in total, enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 3 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 1 location.