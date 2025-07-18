Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
During the night of July 17-18, the Russian occupiers carried out attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 35 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. In total, the air defense forces managed to destroy 11 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • A total of 18 UAVs were hit in 5 locations, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defenses.
  • The air force of Ukraine also reported neutralizing 6 simulator drones through electronic warfare, emphasizing the comprehensive defense strategy.

This time, the Russian invaders carried out the air attack from the following directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

The main direction of the strike is the frontline territories in eastern Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down 11 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reports that 6 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In total, 18 UAVs were hit in 5 locations, and downed ones (fragments) fell in 2 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

