Airports in Ukraine may resume operation at the beginning of 2025 — which airports are being considered

Flights at one of the Ukrainian airports "Lviv" or "Boryspil" may resume. In particular, they can become operational by the end of January 2025.
Points of attention
- The possible resumption of operations of airports in Lviv or Boryspil by the end of January 2025 is planned.
- Senior representatives of the Marsh McLennan enterprise express positive predictions regarding the launch of flights from Ukraine in the near future.
- The Government of Ukraine is considering various scenarios regarding the resumption of passenger air transport and the opening of airports in the future.
- Leading experts presented a road map and risk assessment for civil aviation in preparation for the resumption of airport operations.
- The expert discussion included the participation of representatives of airlines, air navigation services and international aviation companies.
Some airports may resume operations in Ukraine
This was stated by the senior partner of Marsh McLennan insurance company Crispin Ellison at the Kyiv International Economic Forum.
He added that flight insurance will become easier if flights are launched from Lviv airport, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists on opening Boryspil airport as a priority.
He also explained that passenger aircraft such as the Airbus-320 and Boeing-737 would require insurance coverage of at least three quarters of a billion dollars.
According to him, decisions on the resumption of flights will be made in the President's Office depending on the state of air defense and the general security situation.
Ukraine presented a road map for opening airports
In Warsaw, Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach presented a step-by-step plan and requirements for the partial opening of airspace.
The assessment of risks for civil aviation was prepared by the State Aviation Service, the document was presented by the first deputy chairman Serhii Korshuk. Director of Ukraerorukh Andriy Yarmak reported on the peculiarities of air navigation safety and the readiness of the air navigation system.
In addition, Oleksiy Dubrevskyi, Director General of Boryspil International Airport, and Tetiana Romanovska, Director General of Danylo Halytskyi Lviv International Airport, spoke about the readiness of the airports.
Mechanisms of coordination of civil and military aviation were presented by Oleg Zakharchuk, deputy commander of the Air Command "Center" for aviation - chief of aviation.
We will remind you that in 2023 there was a lot of talk about the fact that it might be worth opening one of the airports in Ukraine. In particular, the possibility of opening the Lviv airport on the example of the grain corridor was discussed.
At the beginning of 2024, Ukraine officially began negotiations with the regulators of the USA and the European Union regarding the resumption of passenger air transportation in our country. The government stated that at the level of plans there are different scenarios regarding the number of airports that can be opened in Ukraine.
