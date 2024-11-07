Airports in Ukraine may resume operation at the beginning of 2025 — which airports are being considered

Flights at one of the Ukrainian airports "Lviv" or "Boryspil" may resume. In particular, they can become operational by the end of January 2025.

Some airports may resume operations in Ukraine

This was stated by the senior partner of Marsh McLennan insurance company Crispin Ellison at the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

If we are lucky, in January we will be able to see five or six airlines ready to operate flights from Ukraine, Allison noted. Share

He added that flight insurance will become easier if flights are launched from Lviv airport, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists on opening Boryspil airport as a priority.

The president probably won't appreciate my words, because he supports "Boryspil", but still "Lviv" remains a priority - it's only a seven-minute flight from Poland, - Ellison said. Share

He also explained that passenger aircraft such as the Airbus-320 and Boeing-737 would require insurance coverage of at least three quarters of a billion dollars.

According to him, decisions on the resumption of flights will be made in the President's Office depending on the state of air defense and the general security situation.

I always say that Lviv is safer than Tel Aviv. Not everyone likes it, but I think so, added Ellison. Share

Ukraine presented a road map for opening airports

In Warsaw, Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach presented a step-by-step plan and requirements for the partial opening of airspace.

The assessment of risks for civil aviation was prepared by the State Aviation Service, the document was presented by the first deputy chairman Serhii Korshuk. Director of Ukraerorukh Andriy Yarmak reported on the peculiarities of air navigation safety and the readiness of the air navigation system.

In addition, Oleksiy Dubrevskyi, Director General of Boryspil International Airport, and Tetiana Romanovska, Director General of Danylo Halytskyi Lviv International Airport, spoke about the readiness of the airports.

Mechanisms of coordination of civil and military aviation were presented by Oleg Zakharchuk, deputy commander of the Air Command "Center" for aviation - chief of aviation.

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, AirBaltic, Austrian Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines, SkyUp Airlines, Skyline Express, SprintAir, Supernova Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Wizz Air, AerCap, Boeing, Marsh McLennan, Deloitte Ukraine and others also joined the expert discussion. Share

We will remind you that in 2023 there was a lot of talk about the fact that it might be worth opening one of the airports in Ukraine. In particular, the possibility of opening the Lviv airport on the example of the grain corridor was discussed.