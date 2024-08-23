Alive or dead. What happened to Prigozhin after the mutiny in Russia

One year ago, on August 23, 2023, Yevhen Prigozhin and Dmytro Utkin, excavators of the "Wagner" PMC, allegedly died as a result of a plane crash in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. It is worth noting that the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has not yet confirmed the fact of the death of one of the closest henchmen of the dictator Putin.

What is known about the official version of Prigozhin's death

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, the former leader of the "Wagnerivites" died in a plane crash during a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is emphasized that all 10 people (7 passengers and 3 crew members) who were on board the Embraer Legacy 600 business jet did not survive.

Subsequently, a Telegram channel associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin spread information that the plane of "Chef Putin" was shot down by Russian air defense forces over the Tver region.

Already on August 27, 2023, the investigative committee of Russia completed molecular genetic examinations and officially confirmed the death of Yevhen Prigozhin.

Why are there still rumors that Prigozhin is alive?

The head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, has repeatedly stated that he and his team have no information that would confirm the death of the former leader of the "Wagner" PMK Yevhen Prigozhin.

Regarding the death of Prigozhin, let's say this: all I can tell you is that until now we do not have a single fact confirming his death. I don't know if he died or not. Kyrylo Budanov Head of DIU

Despite this, the head of Ukrainian intelligence noted that the news about the alleged death of Prigozhin led to the weakening of the "Wagner" PMC, which was what Putin wanted.

It's good for us, what's there to hide. "Wagner" was a very serious adversary when it acted as a PMK, Budanov emphasizes. Share

The Russian poet Brodsky's poem "Still Life", which was placed on Prigozhin's grave, also added fuel to the fire.

It is in it that there is a hint that the "Wagner" excavator did not die:

"He says in response:

- Dead or alive,

There is no difference, wife.

Son or God, I am yours."

Photo: open sources

What is also interesting is that a mysterious note with the words "Prygozhin is alive" was recently found on Prigozhin's grave. We will take revenge."

The police are investigating who left her. This is the second note in two months. The first was left with the help of a drone in April: "We will take revenge."