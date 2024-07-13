Almost 3 million Ukrainians updated their military data with Reserv+ app

As of July 12, 2.7 million people have updated their data to Reserve+. Approximately 90-100 thousand citizens update their data online every day.
Points of attention
- Updating data through Reserve+ takes only a few minutes for each conscript, while the process of updating such a large amount of data would take more than 200 days for the TCC.
- The Ministry of Defense emphasizes the usefulness and ease of use of the Reserve+ application and encourages citizens to update their data immediately to avoid queues and stress.
- The Reserve+ mobile application does not have a legal status, but it helps conscripts update their credentials.
Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko informed about this.
As the official noted, millions of people have already complied with the requirement to update their data, and they did not need to stand in lines or wake up at 5 in the morning to do so. Even if the document was not created for some reason, you have already fulfilled the main requirement - to update the data.
Reserve+. The Ministry of Defense denied fakes about the application
The Reserve+ mobile application has been operating for more than three weeks, and a number of myths and rumors about the application have already appeared on the Internet.
Reserve+ has no legal status, it is not mentioned in the legislation. As Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko explained, the operation of the mobile application is regulated by the resolution of the CMU dated May 10, 2024 and the order of the Minister of Defense on the creation of an information and communication system for access to the electronic cabinet of conscripts.
Reserve+ does not work correctly because it displays incorrect data. Chernogorenko noted that the application pulls data from the "Oberig" registry, which may contain errors due to the human factor.
Screens with leaked data of conscripts are already online. The Ministry of Defense denies the information about the data leak of conscripts and called it a hostile IPSO. It is noted that the register does not collect information about military units and the current rank of the military.