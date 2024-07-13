Almost 3 million Ukrainians updated their military data with Reserv+ app

As of July 12, 2.7 million people have updated their data to Reserve+. Approximately 90-100 thousand citizens update their data online every day.

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko informed about this.

The new record proves that despite all the misinformation and classic mistrust of the new, our citizens are digitizing and are increasingly experiencing the benefits and convenience of such tools as Rezerv+, Chernogorenko wrote. Kateryna Chernogorenko Deputy Minister of Defense

As the official noted, millions of people have already complied with the requirement to update their data, and they did not need to stand in lines or wake up at 5 in the morning to do so. Even if the document was not created for some reason, you have already fulfilled the main requirement - to update the data.

Of these 2.7 million citizens, none received a summons. The fact of updating the data in no way accelerated the citizen's receipt of the summons. Do not wait for the last days, when the load on the system will be the greatest. Update your phone now and be sure to encourage your friends, it will save them nerves and strength in this heat, - emphasized Chernogorenko.

The Reserve+ mobile application has been operating for more than three weeks, and a number of myths and rumors about the application have already appeared on the Internet.