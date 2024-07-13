Almost 3 million Ukrainians updated their military data with Reserv+ app
Almost 3 million Ukrainians updated their military data with Reserv+ app

Source:  online.ua

As of July 12, 2.7 million people have updated their data to Reserve+. Approximately 90-100 thousand citizens update their data online every day.

Points of attention

  • Updating data through Reserve+ takes only a few minutes for each conscript, while the process of updating such a large amount of data would take more than 200 days for the TCC.
  • The Ministry of Defense emphasizes the usefulness and ease of use of the Reserve+ application and encourages citizens to update their data immediately to avoid queues and stress.
  • The Reserve+ mobile application does not have a legal status, but it helps conscripts update their credentials.

2.7 million people updated their data to Reserve+

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko informed about this.

The new record proves that despite all the misinformation and classic mistrust of the new, our citizens are digitizing and are increasingly experiencing the benefits and convenience of such tools as Rezerv+, Chernogorenko wrote.

Kateryna Chernogorenko

Kateryna Chernogorenko

Deputy Minister of Defense

As the official noted, millions of people have already complied with the requirement to update their data, and they did not need to stand in lines or wake up at 5 in the morning to do so. Even if the document was not created for some reason, you have already fulfilled the main requirement - to update the data.

Of these 2.7 million citizens, none received a summons. The fact of updating the data in no way accelerated the citizen's receipt of the summons. Do not wait for the last days, when the load on the system will be the greatest. Update your phone now and be sure to encourage your friends, it will save them nerves and strength in this heat, - emphasized Chernogorenko.

Reserve+. The Ministry of Defense denied fakes about the application

The Reserve+ mobile application has been operating for more than three weeks, and a number of myths and rumors about the application have already appeared on the Internet.

  1. Reserve+ has no legal status, it is not mentioned in the legislation. As Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko explained, the operation of the mobile application is regulated by the resolution of the CMU dated May 10, 2024 and the order of the Minister of Defense on the creation of an information and communication system for access to the electronic cabinet of conscripts.

  2. Reserve+ does not work correctly because it displays incorrect data. Chernogorenko noted that the application pulls data from the "Oberig" registry, which may contain errors due to the human factor.

  3. Screens with leaked data of conscripts are already online. The Ministry of Defense denies the information about the data leak of conscripts and called it a hostile IPSO. It is noted that the register does not collect information about military units and the current rank of the military.

