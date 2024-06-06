The Russian occupiers destroyed the Kakhovka HPP on June 6, 2023. It became the biggest environmental crime in mankind's history.

How Russia blew up the Kakhovka Dam

The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on June 6, 2023, became one of the biggest man-made disasters in Europe.

The journalists identified the Russian army soldiers and their commanders who controlled the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station on the night of its detonation. These soldiers were, in particular, members of the Cossack" 205th separate motorised rifle brigade of the Russian Land Forces.

During the first week after the accident, according to satellite data, polluted river waters reached the Danube River and covered over 7.3 thousand square kilometers of the northwestern shelf of the Black Sea.

The detonation led to the flooding of territories in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, in particular, in the occupied territories.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 31 people died as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka Dan. The occupiers claimed 55 dead on the captured lands of the Kherson region but did not allow international humanitarian organisations there.