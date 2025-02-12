Another airline will resume flights to Ukraine — when exactly

Wizz Air intends to resume flights to Ukraine soon after the announcement of any ceasefire with Russia, resuming around 30 inbound routes within six weeks.
Wizz Air intends to resume flights to Ukraine
"We have a solid plan for restarting. As soon as a ceasefire is announced, we will consider the possibility," said CEO József Váradi.
He said that, according to estimates by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, it will take six to eight weeks to safely open Ukrainian airspace, and Wizz Air is preparing for this.
Before the war in 2021, low-cost carrier Wizz Air was No. 3 in the Ukrainian market with a share of 10.1%.
Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has cut its profit forecast for the second time in six months, sending shares down 16% in early trading as the company struggles to resolve a problem with its planes landing due to engine problems.