Any action to divide Ukrainians is work for the enemy — Yulia "Taira" Paevska

Ukrainian servicewoman, paramedic, volunteer and volunteer Yulia "Tyra" Paevska addressed Ukrainians against the backdrop of today's shelling of Kyiv. According to Tyra, we are dealing with a sacralized evil that aims to destroy our nation. Therefore, Paevska considers any action that divides Ukraine to be work for the enemy.

Russia wants to destroy the dignity of Ukrainians from within — Paevska

Tyra recalled her horrific experience in Russian torture chambers and watching waves of martyrs and missiles fall on Ukrainian cities.

This is not just a system of crimes, this is a sacralized evil — an evil that has accepted its essence and is proud of itself. They have a science of torture — it most resembles a rite, not random violence, this is a systematic ritual of destroying human dignity. Yulia "Tyra" Paevskaya Ukrainian paramedic and volunteer

On a national scale, shelling of peaceful cities is a large-scale torture of an entire people.

Electrocution in torture chambers, martyrdom in peaceful cities, systematic beatings in Russian prisons, missiles at high-rise buildings with children, informational intrusions with propaganda and manipulative narratives — these are manifestations of a transcendental tyranny aimed at dividing our community and fueled by fear for its goals.

Today, the Kremlin has gone all-in, finally rejecting attempts to whitewash its actions in the eyes of the world community. The enemy is launching waves of shaheeds and propaganda attacks — dirtier, more cunning, deeper. They are trying to kill us in our homes and in our souls — from within, so that they don’t have to defeat us on the battlefield, Tyra is sure.

And this tyranny has its own algorithm:

To separate a person from the community. To deprive her of her voice, her truth, her name. To make you doubt your own worth. Putting survival above dignity. To impose the language of the enemy, the categories of the enemy, the fear formed by the ideologists of the enemy. And make them believe that no one will come to their aid.

This is a satanic mechanism for destroying the people through the destruction of trust. To win, we must understand not demonology, but the mechanism of transcending tyranny. It is overcome only when we remain one. Unity is action, words alone are not enough.

We must:

To speak the truth, to call things and events with words that define their true essence; To support the one who is being destroyed, both physically and morally; Do not agree to hate speech; Choose dignity in any situation. Continue the resistance, look for new ways of influence and struggle.

Tyra noted that the Russians want to destroy our nation not only physically, but also through fragmentation, toxic distrust, imposed hostility, distortion of memory, change of language, meanings, and imposing a sense of powerlessness.

Therefore, our survival is not a matter of weapons, but of building and strengthening bonds between people of goodwill.

Now any action that can divide Ukrainians. I perceive as work for the enemy. When we are together, we transcend their tyranny. They are afraid of weapons, but their biggest nightmare is the realization that we preserve and further multiply the determination to remain free people. They are afraid that we will remember everything and that even in a torture chamber or under fire, a free person does not give up, free people unite.

Paevska reminds us that Ukraine did not start this war, but victory will be ours.