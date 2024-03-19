"Army of drones" destroys 88 Russian tanks in two weeks

Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy Russians and military equipment with the help of drones. In the last two weeks, the occupiers got rid of at least 88 tanks.

The success of the "Drone Army" in destroying the equipment of the Russian army in 2 weeks

The Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced this.

Russian equipment is becoming less — the results of the work of the strike units of drones in two weeks. Ukrainian drones at the front successfully continued to disarm the Russian army. During this time, it was possible to destroy 88 tanks, 174 armoured fighting vehicles, 180 trucks and 133 guns. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

There will be more drones and technologies at the front. Accordingly, there are fewer occupants and their equipment. Share

New successes of the Ukrainian "Drone Army": what is known

Thanks to the strike units provided by the "Drone Army", 141 Russian occupiers and 44 enemy tanks were destroyed in a week (from January 29 to February 6).

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Minus 141 occupiers — the result of the Air Force strike units. There are 67 unmanned strike companies operating at the front, which fight only with drones. Over the past week, they hit 44 tanks, 74 armoured fighting vehicles and 14 warehouses with ammunition and fuel.

According to his information, 14 self-propelled guns, 57 guns, 109 units of special vehicles and trucks, eight units of radio equipment, four anti-aircraft guns, and 397 enemy strongholds were also destroyed.