Astronomer shows unique images of rare phenomenon on the Sun
Category
Science and medicine
Publication date

Astronomer shows unique images of rare phenomenon on the Sun

What is happening on the Sun?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As astrophotographer Andrea Vanoni noted, the Sun has recently been experiencing increased magnetic activity, which is why he decided to take images that show massive coronal loops.

Points of attention

  • Solar prominences such as coronal loops can erupt and release significant amounts of energy and matter into space, including particle ejections known as coronal mass ejections that sometimes reach Earth.
  • Astronomers study these phenomena to better understand solar cycles and improve predictions of space weather events that could impact our planet.

What is happening on the Sun?

The astronomer points out that coronal loops — massive arcs of hot plasma from the Sun — play a crucial role in shaping space weather.

What is important to understand is that they can affect technology and communication on Earth.

It's no secret that these phenomena occur due to the Sun's magnetic field, which serves as a channel for the plasma, directing it into a distinct loop shape.

Photo: Andrea Vanoni

According to astronomers, these loops can be so large, often spanning distances sufficient to encompass the entire Earth.

Solar prominences, such as the coronal loops seen in the image, are usually associated with active regions of the Sun. These regions often contain sunspots, which are cooler, darker areas on the star's surface.

Photo: Andrea Vanoni

In addition, it is noted that when solar prominences rupture, they are capable of ejecting enormous amounts of energy and matter into space.

As the astronomer notes, this is an ejection of particles known as a coronal mass ejection. There are times when it can reach Earth.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?