Astronomer shows unique images of rare phenomenon on the Sun

As astrophotographer Andrea Vanoni noted, the Sun has recently been experiencing increased magnetic activity, which is why he decided to take images that show massive coronal loops.

What is happening on the Sun?

The astronomer points out that coronal loops — massive arcs of hot plasma from the Sun — play a crucial role in shaping space weather.

What is important to understand is that they can affect technology and communication on Earth.

It's no secret that these phenomena occur due to the Sun's magnetic field, which serves as a channel for the plasma, directing it into a distinct loop shape.

Photo: Andrea Vanoni

According to astronomers, these loops can be so large, often spanning distances sufficient to encompass the entire Earth.

Solar prominences, such as the coronal loops seen in the image, are usually associated with active regions of the Sun. These regions often contain sunspots, which are cooler, darker areas on the star's surface. Share

Photo: Andrea Vanoni

In addition, it is noted that when solar prominences rupture, they are capable of ejecting enormous amounts of energy and matter into space.