Astronomer shows unique images of rare phenomenon on the Sun

As astrophotographer Andrea Vanoni noted, the Sun has recently been experiencing increased magnetic activity, which is why he decided to take images that show massive coronal loops.
Points of attention
- Solar prominences such as coronal loops can erupt and release significant amounts of energy and matter into space, including particle ejections known as coronal mass ejections that sometimes reach Earth.
- Astronomers study these phenomena to better understand solar cycles and improve predictions of space weather events that could impact our planet.
What is happening on the Sun?
The astronomer points out that coronal loops — massive arcs of hot plasma from the Sun — play a crucial role in shaping space weather.
What is important to understand is that they can affect technology and communication on Earth.
It's no secret that these phenomena occur due to the Sun's magnetic field, which serves as a channel for the plasma, directing it into a distinct loop shape.
According to astronomers, these loops can be so large, often spanning distances sufficient to encompass the entire Earth.
In addition, it is noted that when solar prominences rupture, they are capable of ejecting enormous amounts of energy and matter into space.
As the astronomer notes, this is an ejection of particles known as a coronal mass ejection. There are times when it can reach Earth.