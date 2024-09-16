German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit on September 16. One of the topics of his conversation with the President of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Zhomart Tokaev, was Russia's war against Ukraine.

Tokayev spoke about Russia's invincibility in the war against Ukraine

Commenting on the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, Tokayev said that "Russia is invincible" and that a further war would allegedly lead to consequences for the whole world.

The fact is that Russia is invincible militarily. Further escalation of the war will lead to irreparable consequences for all of humanity and, first of all, for all countries directly involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan

In his opinion, a good chance to achieve at least a truce was lost with the refusal to conclude the Istanbul Agreement.

Tokayev on the "invincibility" of Russia

But the opportunity to achieve peace still exists. It is necessary to carefully consider all the peace initiatives of various states and come to a decision to stop hostilities, and then proceed to the discussion of territorial issues. In our opinion, the peace plan between China and Brazil deserves support. Share

Tokayev about Russia

Tokayev stated that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is developing within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance.

At the same time, he emphasized that his country "sympathizes" with Ukrainians.

In Kazakhstan, they treat the Ukrainian people and their unique culture with genuine sympathy. There have never been disagreements between our states. The embassy of our country continues to function in Kyiv.

Putin's visit to Kazakhstan

The talks by illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on November 9, 2023 followed his trip to Kyrgyzstan in October for a summit of former Soviet states and a visit to China.

Before beginning talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Putin hailed the "multifaceted" ties between the countries and said they would define new areas of "strategic" cooperation. Share

The Independent writes that relations with Kazakhstan and other former Soviet republics in Central Asia are becoming increasingly important for Russia.