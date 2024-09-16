German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit on September 16. One of the topics of his conversation with the President of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Zhomart Tokaev, was Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Tokayev considers Russia invincible militarily in the context of the war against Ukraine.
- It is necessary to actively consider peace initiatives, among which the Chinese-Brazilian "peace plan" stands out, Kazakhstan assured.
- At the same time, after supporting Russia, Kazakhstan expresses support for Ukrainians.
Tokayev spoke about Russia's invincibility in the war against Ukraine
Commenting on the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, Tokayev said that "Russia is invincible" and that a further war would allegedly lead to consequences for the whole world.
In his opinion, a good chance to achieve at least a truce was lost with the refusal to conclude the Istanbul Agreement.
Tokayev stated that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is developing within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance.
At the same time, he emphasized that his country "sympathizes" with Ukrainians.
In Kazakhstan, they treat the Ukrainian people and their unique culture with genuine sympathy. There have never been disagreements between our states. The embassy of our country continues to function in Kyiv.
Putin's visit to Kazakhstan
The talks by illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on November 9, 2023 followed his trip to Kyrgyzstan in October for a summit of former Soviet states and a visit to China.
The Independent writes that relations with Kazakhstan and other former Soviet republics in Central Asia are becoming increasingly important for Russia.
This is explained by Russia's search for new import routes to bypass tough Western sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine.