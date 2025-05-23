ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army headquarters in Rostov — photo

ATES approached the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov.

ATES scouted the Russian army headquarters in Rostov

Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement have been monitoring the headquarters of the Southern Military District, which is one of the key military facilities in the Russian Federation, for several days.

During the observation, the organization of the facility's security, patrol schedules, vehicle movement routes, and private security guards were studied. It was especially interesting to observe the arrival of the commander of the Southern Military District, Colonel General Anashkin.

Address: Rostov-on-Don, Budyonnovsky Avenue, 43.

The Southern Military District headquarters plays an important role in coordinating the actions of Russian troops in the southern direction. It manages units involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, including the Dnipro group of troops in the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. Share

All information was transferred to representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.