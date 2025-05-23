ATES approached the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov.
Points of attention
- Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army headquarters in Rostov.
- The organization of security at the facility, patrol schedules, and routes of vehicles and private security were studied.
- The headquarters of the Southern Military District plays a key role in coordinating the actions of Russian troops in the southern direction.
ATES scouted the Russian army headquarters in Rostov
Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement have been monitoring the headquarters of the Southern Military District, which is one of the key military facilities in the Russian Federation, for several days.
During the observation, the organization of the facility's security, patrol schedules, vehicle movement routes, and private security guards were studied. It was especially interesting to observe the arrival of the commander of the Southern Military District, Colonel General Anashkin.
Address: Rostov-on-Don, Budyonnovsky Avenue, 43.
All information was transferred to representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.