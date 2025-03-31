ATESH scouted the Russian Pacific Fleet base in Vladivostok

Partisans of the ATESH resistance movement conducted reconnaissance at the base of the Russian Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok.

ATESH scouted the Russian base in the Pacific Ocean

An agent of our movement conducted reconnaissance of the bay of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy in Vladivostok. Large anti-submarine ships and anti-sabotage boats were recorded there.

At the moment, the warships are not preparing to transfer or perform any serious tasks. The servicemen themselves are worried about the possible mass dispatch of marines to the war in Ukraine, but this information does not go beyond rumors — all at least some combat-ready air defense means and some parts are already there, and a significant part of them has already been destroyed.

Our agents have collected data on logistics, transport, and equipment movements. We are promptly transferring all information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.