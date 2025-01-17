Axis of Evil. Russia signs Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Iran

The Russian Federation signed a strategic partnership agreement with Iran on January 17. The document was approved today by illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Russia signed an agreement with Iran: what is it about?

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed following negotiations in Moscow.

Prior to this, relations between Moscow and Tehran were based on a cooperation agreement from 2001. Active work on the new document began in January 2022, before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It should be noted that after the signing ceremony, Pezeshkian stated that Iran supports a political settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Fighting and war are not solutions to problems. We welcome a political settlement between Ukraine and Russia.

Russian and Iranian officials have previously said that this agreement covers various areas: economic, trade, energy, scientific, technological, and military.

The provisions of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Iran were published by pro-Kremlin media:

The Russian Federation and Iran have agreed that if one of the parties is attacked, the other will not provide any assistance to the aggressor;

Russia and Iran agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense;

Russia and Iran have agreed to strengthen cooperation between their intelligence services;

Russia and Iran will provide each other with assistance in the event of natural and man-made disasters;

The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and Iran is concluded for 20 years with automatic extension for subsequent 5-year periods.

According to Iran's ambassador to Russia, the document consists of a preamble and 47 articles that will define the countries' relations for the next 20 years. Officials from Tehran emphasized that it does not envisage the creation of a defense alliance.

The agreement covers cooperation in the field of security and defense, but does not aim to create a military alliance, said Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Share

