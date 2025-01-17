The Russian Federation signed a strategic partnership agreement with Iran on January 17. The document was approved today by illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Points of attention
- The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between Russia and Iran establishes a 20-year partnership with provisions for automatic extension, covering diverse areas of cooperation.
- The agreement focuses on strengthening cooperation in economic, trade, energy, scientific, technological, and military sectors, without forming a formal military alliance.
- Key provisions of the agreement include mutual non-assistance to aggressors, cooperation in security and defense, intelligence sharing, and mutual assistance in case of disasters.
- The document consists of a preamble and 47 articles, defining the bilateral relations for the next two decades, emphasizing on security and defense cooperation while ruling out the creation of a defense alliance.
- The agreement between Russia and Iran reflects a strategic shift in international relations, with implications for regional security dynamics and diplomatic alliances.
Russia signed an agreement with Iran: what is it about?
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed following negotiations in Moscow.
Prior to this, relations between Moscow and Tehran were based on a cooperation agreement from 2001. Active work on the new document began in January 2022, before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It should be noted that after the signing ceremony, Pezeshkian stated that Iran supports a political settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Fighting and war are not solutions to problems. We welcome a political settlement between Ukraine and Russia.
Russian and Iranian officials have previously said that this agreement covers various areas: economic, trade, energy, scientific, technological, and military.
The provisions of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Iran were published by pro-Kremlin media:
The Russian Federation and Iran have agreed that if one of the parties is attacked, the other will not provide any assistance to the aggressor;
Russia and Iran agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense;
Russia and Iran have agreed to strengthen cooperation between their intelligence services;
Russia and Iran will provide each other with assistance in the event of natural and man-made disasters;
The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and Iran is concluded for 20 years with automatic extension for subsequent 5-year periods.
According to Iran's ambassador to Russia, the document consists of a preamble and 47 articles that will define the countries' relations for the next 20 years. Officials from Tehran emphasized that it does not envisage the creation of a defense alliance.
Dictators Putin and Kim Jong-un signed a new agreement
Putin arrived in the North Korean capital on the evening of June 18. Kim Jong-un called Putin's visit a "historic moment."
In addition, the North Korean dictator once again supported Russia's war against Ukraine and called it an alleged defense of the interests and territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.
The negotiations resulted in the signing of a number of bilateral documents. The main one is the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and the DPRK.