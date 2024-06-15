The commander of the Azov National Guard brigade, Lt. Col. Denys Prokopenko, publicly expressed his gratitude to the American leader Joe Biden's team for canceling the ban on the supply of weapons to the unit.
Points of attention
- The brigade promises to justify trust and become a deadly weapon in the war against the Russian Federation.
- The lieutenant colonel thanked the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard and the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA.
- Thanks to the combination of combat experience of "Azov" and modern American weapons, it will be extremely difficult for the enemies to resist in this war.
"Azov" promises to justify the trust of the White House
Denys Prokopenko once again draws attention to the fact that the servicemen of "Azov" demonstrate these qualities every day on the battlefield.
They also turned out to be decisive in the systematic work of the NSU unit on unblocking the transfer of weapons and training from the United States of America to Azov.
"Azov" will become a deadly weapon in the war against the Russian Federation
In addition, Prokopenko expressed his gratitude to the command of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard and the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA, as well as everyone who supported his unit.
The lieutenant colonel promises to justify the responsibility assigned to him and his team, and to prove the effectiveness of this decision with his discipline, stability and courage.
More on the topic
