The authorities of the resort island of Bali are considering introducing a ban on the construction of new hotels due to too large a flow of tourists
What is known about the concern of the Bali authorities about the excessive number of tourists
It is noted that the Indonesian government has already agreed to introduce a moratorium on the construction of new hotels for tourists.
It is emphasized that the introduction of a ban on the construction of new hotels in Bali is part of the efforts of the Indonesian authorities to reform the tourism industry.
The goal of these reforms is to preserve the historical heritage, improve the level of tourism services, and increase jobs.
In particular, the new ban will affect the construction of new villas and nightclubs in certain areas of the island.
At the moment, the timing of the introduction of this moratorium is under discussion.
According to a number of local officials, the ban can be imposed for up to 10 years.
Bali is now home to around 200,000 foreigners, contributing to problems such as crime, over-development and competition for jobs.
There were 541 hotels in Bali last year, according to the data, compared to 507 in 2019.
What is known about attempts to limit the flow of tourists by other countries
Greek authorities, which previously announced plans to limit the number of cruise ships to its most popular islands of Santorini and Mykonos, have also decided to introduce a €20 fee for their passengers during the peak summer season to prevent over-tourism.
Porto, Portugal's second largest city and one of the cheapest city holiday destinations in Europe, has announced an increase in its tourist tax from €2 to €3 as part of a fight against over-tourism.
