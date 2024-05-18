Battle Usyk — Fury. Where and when to watch the broadcast online

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk will hold the biggest fight in his career. He will fight for the title of the absolute champion of the world in super heavyweight - he will fight against the British Tyson Fury.

Where will be available the broadcast of the fight Usyk — Fury

The fight between Usyk and Fury is the main event of world boxing in the first half of 2024. The Ukrainian will defend the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, as well as try to take the WBC title, which the Briton holds.

Usyk and Fury are two undefeated boxers. The Ukrainian has 21 victories (14 of them by knockout). The Briton is also undefeated, although one of his 34 fights was a draw — the first against Deontay Wilder.

The match between Usyk and Fury will take place in Saudi Arabia, which is in the same time zone as Ukraine. The broadcast of the fight Usyk — Fury will also be available on the territory of Ukraine.

The broadcaster of the Usyk-Fury fight in Ukraine is the MEGOGO streaming platform. This is the only answer to the question "where to watch Usyk — Fury". Usyk — Fury live broadcast on this platform will start at 19:00 — watch here .

Usyk — Fury broadcast will be available only after payment, because the fight will be shown in PPV format.

Battle Usyk — Fury. What is currently known

The long-awaited match will take place on May 18 in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

The fight was supposed to take place on February 17, but due to the injury that Tyson Fury received during one of the sparring sessions, it had to be postponed.

In order to avoid another disruption of the fight, the organizers have established sanctions that will be applied to Usyk or Fury if one of them does not enter the ring on May 18. Boxers face a huge fine if they refuse to fight on the scheduled date.

What is important to understand is that the winner of the Usyk-Fury fight will become the first absolute world champion in the heavyweight division in the 21st century.