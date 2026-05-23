"Bavovna" hits Novorossiysk again — oil terminal is on fire

On the night of May 23, loud explosions thundered in various regions of the aggressor country, Russia. According to the latest data, an oil terminal in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory, was once again hit by Ukrainian drones, causing a massive fire.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 23 — all the details and video

The Russian authorities traditionally deny the fact of a successful strike by Ukraine, and assure the local population that the fire at the oil depot allegedly occurred as a result of "the fall of drone debris."

There were no injuries. Several technical and administrative buildings caught fire. Also, drone debris fell on the territory of the fuel terminal, — said the official statement of the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. Share

Later, it became known about two victims.

According to eyewitnesses, this time the Sheskharis transshipment complex is on fire.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the largest oil terminal in the south of the Russian Federation, which is part of the structure of JSC "Chornomortransneft" (PJSC "Transneft").

This complex is engaged in the reception, storage, and export shipment of oil and petroleum products on tankers.

Later, it also became known that the "Grushova Balka" oil depot was on fire.

Moreover, it is reported that Irgyredmet, a Russian research center that deals with technologies for mining and processing gold, rare and precious metals, is on fire in Irkutsk.