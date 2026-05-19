China has prepared a group of Russian military for war against Ukraine — insiders
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Ukraine
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China has prepared a group of Russian military for war against Ukraine — insiders

China continues to help Russia wage war against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As anonymous media sources managed to find out, a few months ago, 200 Russian servicemen underwent training directly in China. What is important to understand is that some of them later returned to fight against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • A special agreement signed in Beijing outlined the training of Russian servicemen in Chinese military facilities, raising concerns about increased military collaboration.
  • Both Chinese and Russian authorities have remained silent on the matter, leaving unanswered questions about the extent of their involvement in the conflict.

China continues to help Russia wage war against Ukraine

According to anonymous sources, these are secret training sessions during which Russian soldiers improved their skills in using drones.

Moreover, it is indicated that the PRC and the Russian Federation even signed a special agreement in Beijing — this happened back on July 2, 2025.

It stated that about 200 Russian servicemen would undergo training at military facilities, including in Beijing and the eastern city of Nanjing.

According to insiders, this number of soldiers later underwent training in the PRC.

In addition, it was assumed that hundreds of Chinese military personnel would undergo training at military facilities in Russia.

According to journalists, the Russian and Chinese defense ministries did not respond to requests for comment on this information.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the country "has consistently maintained an objective and impartial position (on the war in Ukraine — ed.) and has made efforts to promote peace negotiations."

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