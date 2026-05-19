The first Ukrainian KAB "Equalizer" — new details from the developers

As journalists managed to find out, the new Ukrainian guided aerial bomb (GAB) is called the “Equalizer.” According to the developers, its cost is about three times lower than the American JDAM-ER.

Ukrainian KAB "Vrynyravach" - what is known about it

According to the developers, the first domestic bomb was designed with a high-precision guidance system and compatibility with existing Ukrainian aircraft and systems.

It can be launched from Ukrainian F-16s and Mirages, however, additional certification is required for use. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the KAB has modern guidance algorithms that guarantee better accuracy.

Brave1 officially confirmed to journalists that the “Equalizer” costs about three times less than the American Joint Direct Attack Munition-Extended Range (JDAM-ER).

This bomb can be used regardless of weather conditions or time of day.

Moreover, it is stated that preparing to use the weapon does not take more than half an hour.

On May 18, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that Ukrainian pilots are currently practicing combat scenarios and adapting the use of the new weapon in real war conditions.