Ukrainian soldiers hit oil refineries and oil processing plants on Russian territory

On May 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that it had successfully attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery and the Yaroslavl-3 oil and gas station, located in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine aim to reduce the enemy's military-economic potential and halt Russian armed aggression through strategic operations.
- Continuous updates on further operations and measures to counter Russian aggression are expected from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukraine's new deep strikes — what are the results?
As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, yesterday, units of Ukrainian troops successfully attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation).
It has been officially confirmed that a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise as a result of a powerful impact — the extent of the consequences is currently being determined.
What is important to understand is that the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the aggressor country.
In addition, the damage to the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station has been confirmed. It is located near the settlement of Semibratovo, Yaroslavl Region, Russia.
According to Ukrainian soldiers, the extent of the damage is being determined.
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