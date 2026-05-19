90 billion euros for Ukraine. The EU is preparing a new tough demand

Anonymous sources told Bloomberg that Brussels is determined to tie part of the €90 billion in aid to Ukraine to the implementation of unpopular tax changes. It is important to understand that these are changes that the International Monetary Fund had previously sought from Kyiv.

New EU aid comes under question again

According to insiders, this is the so-called macro-financial part of the aid package in the amount of 8.4 billion euros.

On May 18, EU members already agreed on the terms of the macro-financial assistance program.

To receive this money, Ukraine will be required to pass a law on taxing international parcels worth up to 150 euros with a 20% value-added tax.

If this happens, Kyiv can count on the first tranche in June, the second in September, and the third by the end of the year.

Anonymous sources point out that the new condition of official Brussels actually duplicates the IMF's requirement to allocate another tranche of aid in the amount of $700 million.

What is important to understand is that the European Commission coordinates some of the conditions of financial support for Ukraine with the requirements of the Fund.