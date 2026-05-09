Ukraine will be a full-fledged part of the European Union — Zelensky
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Ukraine
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Ukraine will be a full-fledged part of the European Union — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky promises Ukraine a future in Europe
Читати українською

On May 9, Europe Day, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will definitely become a full-fledged part of the European Union. Against this background, the president announced preparations for the opening of new clusters and further decisions.

Points of attention

  • The exchange agreement with Russia to swap prisoners in a 1,000-for-1,000 format demonstrates ongoing efforts towards peaceful resolutions.
  • Zelensky's vision includes a united Europe that stands strong against attempts to divide and weaken its unity, particularly by the Kremlin.

Zelensky promises Ukraine a future in Europe

The Head of State confirmed that he held talks with European Council President Antonio Costa.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the congratulations of Ukrainians and Ukraine on Europe Day, as well as daily support during a full-scale war.

We will defend our independence and the right of our people to choose their own path. In doing so, we will also defend the right of all European peoples to live as they wish.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, Putin will never be able to break Europe and split it.

It's no secret that the Kremlin has tried to do this many times, but has never succeeded.

"We discussed with Antoniou our joint work for the further European integration of Ukraine: Ukraine will be a full-fledged part of the European Union. We are preparing for the opening of clusters and further decisions," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the focus was on new diplomatic solutions and an agreement with Russia to exchange prisoners in a 1,000-for-1,000 format.

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