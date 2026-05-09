Ukraine will be a full-fledged part of the European Union — Zelensky

On May 9, Europe Day, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will definitely become a full-fledged part of the European Union. Against this background, the president announced preparations for the opening of new clusters and further decisions.
Points of attention
- The exchange agreement with Russia to swap prisoners in a 1,000-for-1,000 format demonstrates ongoing efforts towards peaceful resolutions.
- Zelensky's vision includes a united Europe that stands strong against attempts to divide and weaken its unity, particularly by the Kremlin.
Zelensky promises Ukraine a future in Europe
The Head of State confirmed that he held talks with European Council President Antonio Costa.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the congratulations of Ukrainians and Ukraine on Europe Day, as well as daily support during a full-scale war.
According to the Ukrainian leader, Putin will never be able to break Europe and split it.
It's no secret that the Kremlin has tried to do this many times, but has never succeeded.
In addition, the focus was on new diplomatic solutions and an agreement with Russia to exchange prisoners in a 1,000-for-1,000 format.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-