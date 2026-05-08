The presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna is maintained — Syrsky
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Ukraine
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The presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna is maintained — Syrsky

CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky
Читати українською

Ukrainian military personnel are still performing tasks in the Kursk region of Russia, as reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian military personnel are actively present in the Kursk region of Russia under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine are steadfastly maintaining borders, conducting operations, and disrupting enemy plans in Kursk.

Syrsky announced the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region

He emphasized that the Defense Forces are disrupting enemy plans, steadfastly holding the borders, and themselves conducting active operations under favorable conditions.

Despite constant enemy pressure, Ukrainian soldiers continue to perform tasks on the territory of Russia — our presence in the Kursk region is maintained.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky noted that the key to success lies in active defense and initiative on the battlefield. He said that this allows you to exhaust the enemy, inflict maximum losses on him and restore positions.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy army loses at least a thousand soldiers killed and wounded every day.

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