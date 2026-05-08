Ukrainian military personnel are still performing tasks in the Kursk region of Russia, as reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military personnel are actively present in the Kursk region of Russia under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are steadfastly maintaining borders, conducting operations, and disrupting enemy plans in Kursk.
Syrsky announced the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region
He emphasized that the Defense Forces are disrupting enemy plans, steadfastly holding the borders, and themselves conducting active operations under favorable conditions.
Syrsky noted that the key to success lies in active defense and initiative on the battlefield. He said that this allows you to exhaust the enemy, inflict maximum losses on him and restore positions.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy army loses at least a thousand soldiers killed and wounded every day.
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