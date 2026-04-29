"Small" Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 2,100 Russian drones in April — Syrsky
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Ukraine
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"Small" Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 2,100 Russian drones in April — Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
Читати українською

"Small" air defenses destroyed more than 2,100 Russian strike drones during April.

Points of attention

  • The 'small' Ukrainian air defense system destroyed over 2,100 Russian strike drones in April, showcasing its high efficiency in countering enemy threats.
  • General Oleksandr Syrsky highlights the importance of protecting Ukrainian cities, towns, critical infrastructure, and military facilities from enemy air attacks.

Syrsky summed up the work of the "small" air defense for April

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, announced this on Facebook following a meeting on increasing the capabilities of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to counter Russian strike UAVs.

We must do our utmost to reliably protect Ukrainian cities and towns, critical infrastructure, production facilities, military and civilian facilities from enemy air attacks.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The general noted that "we worked objectively, without formal reports — only facts and results."

We analyzed in detail the current situation in the air: how the enemy operates, where we are ahead of him and where we need to strengthen. We analyzed the specific results of the work of the units, the effectiveness of the interception echelons and the interaction between the air defense components. Conclusions were drawn.

According to him, "the so-called "small" air defense system continues to strengthen and is already demonstrating high efficiency. UAV interceptor units have been formed, interception echelons have been built."

As Syrsky informed, more than 2,100 air targets were destroyed during April alone.

The echelons, which provide the Unmanned Systems Forces, neutralize more than 50% of enemy strike drones, the general noted. Almost 950 targets were shot down in a month, 670 of which were Shahed type.

The general emphasized that the Army Aviation of the Land Forces plays an important role in countering enemy drones. It is increasing its technical capabilities and efficiency: in April, helicopter pilots destroyed more than 500 enemy UAVs. Their contribution to the fight against Shahed drones is very significant, noted Syrsky.

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