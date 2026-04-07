Syrsky warned about new tactics of the Russian army

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky urgently visited the defense line in the area of the Konstantinovka-Druzhkivka agglomeration. It is on this section of the front that Russian soldiers are doing everything possible to improve their position: for this they are using new tactics.
Points of attention
- Commander-in-Chief Syrsky emphasizes the importance of preserving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and inflicting significant losses on the enemy during combat operations.
- Efforts are being made to strengthen capabilities to counter enemy UAVs, supply ammunition, and address other urgent needs of the units to ensure readiness in high-intensity combat operations.
The new tactics of the Russian army — what is known about them
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this time he worked in the area of responsibility of the 19th Corps, which is defending the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka agglomeration.
According to Oleksandr Syrsky, the command staff manages to quickly adapt to rapid changes at the front.
Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers are actively using non-standard solutions.
As Syrsky noted, this time the focus was also on proposals from commanders regarding the urgent needs of the units.
First of all, the issue was about strengthening capabilities to counter enemy UAVs, the supply of ammunition and other logistical resources.
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