Syrsky warned about new tactics of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Syrsky warned about new tactics of the Russian army

Oleksandr Syrskyi
The new tactics of the Russian army - what is known about them
Читати українською

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky urgently visited the defense line in the area of the Konstantinovka-Druzhkivka agglomeration. It is on this section of the front that Russian soldiers are doing everything possible to improve their position: for this they are using new tactics.

Points of attention

  • Commander-in-Chief Syrsky emphasizes the importance of preserving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and inflicting significant losses on the enemy during combat operations.
  • Efforts are being made to strengthen capabilities to counter enemy UAVs, supply ammunition, and address other urgent needs of the units to ensure readiness in high-intensity combat operations.

The new tactics of the Russian army — what is known about them

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this time he worked in the area of responsibility of the 19th Corps, which is defending the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka agglomeration.

The Russian occupation forces are trying to improve their tactical position in this area, combining attacks by small groups of infantry and massive drone strikes. For almost a year, parts of the corps have successfully repelled enemy attempts to capture Konstantinovka, holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Oleksandr Syrsky, the command staff manages to quickly adapt to rapid changes at the front.

Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers are actively using non-standard solutions.

The priority areas of work remain the fire damage to the occupiers' rear logistics, the neutralization of enemy infantry at the beginning of the assaults, as well as the preservation of the lives of our soldiers in conditions of high intensity of combat operations.

As Syrsky noted, this time the focus was also on proposals from commanders regarding the urgent needs of the units.

First of all, the issue was about strengthening capabilities to counter enemy UAVs, the supply of ammunition and other logistical resources.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is losing hundreds of millions of dollars due to Ukraine's strikes
Russia is losing a lot of money again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones — 77 were neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian aviation destroyed 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian aviation destroyed 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?