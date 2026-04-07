Syrsky warned about new tactics of the Russian army

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky urgently visited the defense line in the area of the Konstantinovka-Druzhkivka agglomeration. It is on this section of the front that Russian soldiers are doing everything possible to improve their position: for this they are using new tactics.

The new tactics of the Russian army — what is known about them

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this time he worked in the area of responsibility of the 19th Corps, which is defending the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka agglomeration.

The Russian occupation forces are trying to improve their tactical position in this area, combining attacks by small groups of infantry and massive drone strikes. For almost a year, parts of the corps have successfully repelled enemy attempts to capture Konstantinovka, holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Oleksandr Syrsky, the command staff manages to quickly adapt to rapid changes at the front.

Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers are actively using non-standard solutions.

The priority areas of work remain the fire damage to the occupiers' rear logistics, the neutralization of enemy infantry at the beginning of the assaults, as well as the preservation of the lives of our soldiers in conditions of high intensity of combat operations. Share

As Syrsky noted, this time the focus was also on proposals from commanders regarding the urgent needs of the units.