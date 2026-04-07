Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones — 77 were neutralized
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones — 77 were neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of April 6-7, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 110 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers call for vigilance and adherence to safety rules as the battle in the airspace continues, emphasizing the collective effort towards victory.
  • The situation underscores the importance of international attention and support to address the conflict and protect the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

Last night, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Autonomous Republic of Donetsk Oblast.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 77 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

31 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 9 locations.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — Ukrainian soldiers call.

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