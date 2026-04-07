Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones — 77 were neutralized

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of April 6-7, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 110 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

Last night, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Autonomous Republic of Donetsk Oblast.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 77 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

31 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 9 locations.