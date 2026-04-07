One child killed and 5 adults injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region

On the morning of April 7, it became known that a new Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the life of an 11-year-old child. In addition, local authorities confirmed the injury of 5 more civilians in the region.

Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what are the consequences?

The head of the OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, spoke about the situation in the region.

He officially confirmed that an 11-year-old boy died as a result of the enemy strike.

A child was killed. Five people were injured. The enemy attacked four districts of the region with drones more than 10 times. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to him, a private house caught fire in the Pokrovska community of the Synelnyky district. Three homes and cars were damaged by enemy fire.

Ganzha also added that women aged 31 and 61 and a 33-year-old man were hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the Pavlohrad district, Pavlohrad itself and the Bohdanivska community were under attack. A fire broke out. The administrative building and power lines were damaged, the head of the OVA specified. Share

As Ganzha noted, two men, aged 52 and 66, were injured — they are in the hospital in moderate condition.