One child killed and 5 adults injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region
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Ukraine
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One child killed and 5 adults injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region - what are the consequences?
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On the morning of April 7, it became known that a new Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the life of an 11-year-old child. In addition, local authorities confirmed the injury of 5 more civilians in the region.

Points of attention

  • The enemy attacks involved the use of drones and targeted various communities within the Dnipropetrovsk region, leading to widespread destruction and loss of lives.
  • The incidents underscore the ongoing conflict and violence in the region, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of civilians amidst escalating hostilities.

Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what are the consequences?

The head of the OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, spoke about the situation in the region.

He officially confirmed that an 11-year-old boy died as a result of the enemy strike.

A child was killed. Five people were injured. The enemy attacked four districts of the region with drones more than 10 times.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to him, a private house caught fire in the Pokrovska community of the Synelnyky district. Three homes and cars were damaged by enemy fire.

Ganzha also added that women aged 31 and 61 and a 33-year-old man were hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the Pavlohrad district, Pavlohrad itself and the Bohdanivska community were under attack. A fire broke out. The administrative building and power lines were damaged, the head of the OVA specified.

As Ganzha noted, two men, aged 52 and 66, were injured — they are in the hospital in moderate condition.

In Apostolovo, in Kryvyi Rih, infrastructure was damaged. In Nikopol region, the district center, Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities were affected. An administrative building, a private house, and a car were damaged.

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