Russian troops are not giving up on the offensive and want to create a "buffer zone" in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Points of attention
- Russia seeks to create a 'buffer zone' in the Dnipropetrovsk region, indicating strategic control goals in Ukraine.
- Ukraine's Defense Forces are actively conducting offensive operations to restore control over territories and counter Russian advances.
Russia has not abandoned its intentions to occupy the Dnipropetrovsk region — Syrsky
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
At the same time, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Oleksandrivkagrad, Ivanivka, Zeleny Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve and towards Sosnivka, Verbovye, Zlagoda. Over the past week, a total of 64 enemy attacks have been recorded in the direction.
Russian troops do not refuse to continue offensive operations and are regrouping available forces and assets.
Instead, the Defense Forces of Ukraine consistently and steadfastly conduct active defense, inflict significant fire damage on the occupiers, and destroy enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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