Russia seeks to create a buffer zone in the Dnipropetrovsk region — Syrsky
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Ukraine
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Russia seeks to create a buffer zone in the Dnipropetrovsk region — Syrsky

CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky
Читати українською

Russian troops are not giving up on the offensive and want to create a "buffer zone" in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Points of attention

  • Russia seeks to create a 'buffer zone' in the Dnipropetrovsk region, indicating strategic control goals in Ukraine.
  • Ukraine's Defense Forces are actively conducting offensive operations to restore control over territories and counter Russian advances.

Russia has not abandoned its intentions to occupy the Dnipropetrovsk region — Syrsky

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

The Defense Forces have been conducting offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka direction since the end of January. During this operation, control over 480 sq. km of territory, eight settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region and four in the Zaporizhia region was restored.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the same time, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Oleksandrivkagrad, Ivanivka, Zeleny Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve and towards Sosnivka, Verbovye, Zlagoda. Over the past week, a total of 64 enemy attacks have been recorded in the direction.

Russian troops do not refuse to continue offensive operations and are regrouping available forces and assets.

The goal of the invaders, despite significant losses in personnel and military equipment, is to seize more Ukrainian territory and create a "buffer zone" in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Instead, the Defense Forces of Ukraine consistently and steadfastly conduct active defense, inflict significant fire damage on the occupiers, and destroy enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

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