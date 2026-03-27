Syrsky announced the restoration of control over 470 km² of Ukrainian territories

On March 27, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially confirmed that since the start of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully deoccupy about 470 sq. km, neutralizing more than 11 thousand Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Commander Syrsky emphasizes the importance of coordination and cohesion among Ukrainian units to ensure the success of the operation in the Southern Operational Zone and beyond.
- Gratitude is extended to each serviceman for their courage and dedication in the relentless mission to free Ukrainian land from Russian invaders.
Syrsky confirmed new successes of the Defense Forces
According to the commander-in-chief, as part of a new working trip to the Southern Operational Zone, he convened a meeting with the command of the Ukrainian offensive group, commanders of assault and airborne assault units.
Syrsky already has reports on the implementation of important combat missions at the front.
The focus this time was on the further action plan, as well as the coordination of the interaction of parts in the areas of responsibility.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the commander-in-chief expressed gratitude to each serviceman for his bravery and effectiveness in destroying the Russian invaders.
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